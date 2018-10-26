A smooth commute

The traffic police has done the right thing by restricting the number of trucks on the Islamabad Highway during rush hour in the evening. Trucks are now being stopped between Gulberg Green and Koral Chowk. This has reduced traffic congestion near the highway – especially between Gulberg Green and the PWD/Bahria Town U-turn – and has reduced travel time by approximately 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

As a result, commuters are now able to reach their destinations in a comfortably. While this is a welcome step, the relevant authorities still need to devise a long-term solution to the problem. The only viable option at this stage is to construct the Rawalpindi Bypass. This will ease the flow of traffic and guarantee a smooth commute for everyone.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad