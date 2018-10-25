Singing auditions at Lok Virsa today

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage's (Lok Virsa's) Open Mic programme will hold weekly auditions for the new talent and amateur singers at its Mai Bhagi Hall today (Thursday).

Open Mic programme head, Naeem Fatima, said the event would provide amateur singers with an opportunity to sing national songs.

She said singing enthusiasts and fans of musical performances could join the Open Mic session on Thursday and Sunday to perfect their performances in front of a crowd. Naeem Fatima said the Lok Virsa would conduct auditions on Thursday and the selected singers would perform before a panel of judges on Sunday.