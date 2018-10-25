Siraj wants Islamic economic system

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirjaul Haq has said the crumbling of the country’s economy within a few months was a big tragedy.

Addressing a meeting of JI central leaders at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said solution to economic crisis in the country lay in Islamic economic system. He said the crumbling of the country’s economy within a few months was a big tragedy.

Sirajul Haq praised the observations of the chief justice of Pakistan regarding the NAB’s working. He said the NAB could not develop a comprehensive system to control corruption and prove its impartiality.

He appealed to the CJ to order trial of 436 people named in Panama Papers. He said the NAB should be directed to go after the big fish and especially investigate the 150 mega scandals already pending with it. He said JI was holding a national seminar on the economic situation.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the country was facing a crisis on foreign, domestic and economic fronts but the parliament has failed to play any positive role to address the prevailing situation.

Addressing the members of JI Central Political Committee at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said a majority of people was finding it hard even to pay the utilities bills as the price hike had upset the budget of every household. He said the corrupt had plundered billions of public money and transferred it to the bank and businesses abroad. He said the recovery of all the plundered public money should have been the top priority of every government, adding that it had now become an uphill task.