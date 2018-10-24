PM to take 40 exporters to China expo

KARACHI: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his team will be accompanied by a delegation of 40 top exporters to attend the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled at National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai from November 5-10, 2018.

In this regard, a pre-departure briefing was organised by the Bank of China-Pakistan Operations, which was attended by top exporters of Pakistan based in Karachi, Trade Development of Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said in its statement on Tuesday.

Dr Li Tao, country head and CEO, Bank of China – Pakistan Operations highlighted the significance of the CIIE, and said, “CIIE aims to give firm support to trade liberalisation, economic globalisation and actively open the Chinese market to the world.”