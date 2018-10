Five departments,3 regions enter QAT Super-8 stage

ISLAMABAD: Five departmental and three regional teams made it to the Super-8 Stage of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Cricket Championship following last round play on Monday.

The departments teams include Sui Northern Gas (SNGPL), Wapda, KRL, Sui Southern Gas (SSGPL) and HBL. Regional teams are Lahore Blues, Karachi Whites and Peshawar. The Super-Eight competition starts from November 7 at different grounds of the country. SNGPL, Wapda, Lahore Blues and KRL have been placed in Group I. SSGC, Karachi Whites, HBL and Peshawar have been placed in Group II.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Region and ZTBL have been relegated to Grade II next season. Luckily, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to have a new first class format starting from next season. At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Lahore Whites and Islamabad played their seventh round match into a draw on the final and fourth day. Islamabad had piled up 425 runs in their first innings and Lahore responded with 465 runs to get first innings lead. And later on in their second innings Islamabad managed 190 runs. Lahore by the close of play had made 62 runs for two wickets.

Scores of the matches: At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Islamabad Region 425 all out in 131.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, Faizan Riaz 81, Rohail Nazir 75, Rizwan Ali 56, Nauman Anwar 5-30, Waqas Ahmed 4-143) and 190 all out in 33.1 overs (Ali Sarfraz 65, Shahzad Azam 24, Waqas Ahmed 4-46, M Irfan 4-60)

Lahore Region White 465 all out in 144.5 overs (Ali Zaryab 112, Ali Rafique 76, Usman Sallahuddin 72, Ameer Hamza 56, Shahzad Azam 3-94, Hamza Nadeem 3-144, Arsal Sheikh 2-56) and 69-2 in 14 overs (Ali Rafique 34 not out, Shahzad Azam 2-25). Result: match drawn

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: HBL 404 all out in 111 overs (Umar Akmal 129, Ramiz Aziz 69, M Waqas 57, Imran Farhat 54, Atif Jabbar 5-100, Atta Ullah 3-60, Hammad Azam 2-12) and 490-6 in 106.5 overs (Imran Farhat 128, Jamal Anwar 121, Saad Khan 112, Zohaib Khan 101*, Atta Ullah 3-77, Ali Manzoor 2-167)

NBP 176 all out in 62.2 overs (Ali Saad 69, Hammad Azam 41, Khurram Shahzad 6-37, Umer Gul 3-47) and 120-4 in 33 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51*, Abbas Afridi 2-15). Result: Match drawn

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: SNGPL 216 all out in 65.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 66, Naeem-ud-din 40, Haris Asif 4-66, Sadaf Hussain 3-48, Ahmed Bashir 2-61) and 241 all out in 85.1 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 76, Noman Ali 5-55, Ahmed Bashir 2-56)

KRL 343 all out in 120.5 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 102 not out, Noman Ali 53, Aziz Ullah 4-49, Samiullah Khan 3-65, Bilawal Bhatti 2-80) and 104 all out in 30.4 overs (Noman Ali 27, Usman Arshad 21, Imran Khalid 4-42, M Imran 2-10, Samiullah Khan 2-11, Aziz Ullah 2-35).

Result: SNGPL won by 10 runs

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: ZTBL 269 all out in 98.3 overs (Anas Mustafa 75, Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami 46,Azhar Attari 3-41, Zia-ul-Haq 3-58, Umar Amin 2-48, Muhammad Amir 2-62) and 154 all out in 50.3 overs (Raza Ali Dar 58, M Aamir 5-55, Azhar Attari 3-37, Umar Amin 2-20)

SSGCL 510-8 del in 126 overs (Adil Amin 211 not out, Asif Zakir 88, Umar Amin 78, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 6-101). Result: SSGCL won by an innings & 87 runs

At Marghzar Ground Islamabad: Wapda 289 all out in 65.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 75, Ayyaz Tasawar 58, Kamran Akmal 50, Azhar Ullah 5-96, Aamir Jamal 3-50) and 180 all out in 43.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 71, Salman Butt 30, Azhar Ullah 5-79, Tabish Khan 4-64)

PTV 245 all out in 76.3 overs (M Irfan 73, Ali Khan 52, Waqar Malik 4-62, Arshad Iqbal 3-60, Zulfiqar Babar 3-70) and 227-7 in 57.2 overs (Umair Khan 53, Hasan Mohsin 53, Nihal Mansoor 48, Aamir Jamal 37*, Ehsan Adil 4-45, Arshad Iqbal 2-46). Result: PTV won by 3 wickets.

QAT points table after 7th round

Pool (A)

Teams P W L D Pts

SNGPL 7 5 1 1 45

Peshawar 7 5 2 0 39

KRL 7 4 2 1 33

HBL 7 2 3 2 24

NBP 7 2 3 2 23

FATA 7 2 5 0 18

Lahore (W) 7 1 1 5 15

Islamabad 7 1 5 1 10

Pool (B)

SSGCL 7 4 1 2 45

Wapda 7 4 2 1 34

Karachi (W) 7 3 1 3 34

Lahore (B) 7 3 4 0 27

Rawalpindi 7 3 3 1 21

PTV 7 2 4 1 18

Multan 7 2 3 2 16

ZTBL 7 2 5 0 15.