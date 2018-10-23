Tue October 23, 2018
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

HEC to tighten policy on plagiarism

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will revisit and tighten its policy on plagiarism in terms of definition, standards and criteria, and procedures in order to ensure transparency for academics.

This was stated by Chairman, HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri, while addressing a press conference called in the backdrop of 33rd Commission Meeting and resignation of Executive Director HEC Dr. Ali. “Dr. Arshad Ali. He revealed that Dr. Arshad Ali, former Executive Director, HEC tendered his resignation in view of the charges of plagiarism against him, although he denies the allegations. The resignation has been accepted by the HEC.

He informed the media persons that the Commission did not make any judgment in any high profile plagiarism case including the case of Dr. Ali. “Dr. Arshad Ali has resigned in an honourable way in order to avoid prolonging his case”, he said, adding that, “the Commission appreciated Dr. Arshad Ali’s sacrifice to protect the organisation from further controversy.” Dr. Banuri said the Commission has directed HEC to review and reformulate the policy on plagiarism in order to address the loopholes, gaps and procedural glitches. The major objective is to ensure justice in the plagiarism cases so that the plagiarists are penalised and the innocent are not victimised.

He also announced that Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asghar, former Rector, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and currently a Member of the Commission, has been appointed provisionally as Acting Executive Director, subject to the approval of the Commission. “The advertisement for new ED search will also be made immediately. We will seek concurrence of the Commission on appointment of Lt. Gen. Asghar for an interim period, and announce the search process for filling position of Executive Director on permanent basis,” he underlined.

Comments

