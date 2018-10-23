Over 2,400 students get laptops after scheme’s revocation

Islamabad: As many as 2,499 laptops were distributed among the students of the Islamabad Capital Territory's government colleges under the Prime Minister’s Laptops Scheme. This was the fifth and final phase of the PM Laptops Scheme in Islamabad as the current government has revoked the scheme initiated by its PML-N-led predecessor.

The laptop distribution ceremony was held at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, where teachers and a large number of students were in attendance. Tanweer Ahmed, director (colleges) at the Federal Directorate of Education, was the chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 127 laptops were distributed among the students of the H-8 College. The director urged students to adopt the book-reading habit. “As you (students) have got new laptops, you can explore the internet for useful books, which are available for download free of charge," he said.

During previous week, students of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls, F-7/2 got 369 laptops, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls (Margalla), F-7/4, 213, Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, 201, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls, G-10/4, 196, Islamabad College for girls F-6/2, 191 laptop, Islamabad Model College for Girls (Model Town), Humak, 171, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/2, 154, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, 128, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4, 121, Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9, 110, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4, 96, Islamabad Model College for Girls Bhara Kau, 83, Federal College of Education, H-9, 76, Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3, 68, Islamabad Model Commerce College for Girls F-10/3, 60, Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/4, 51, Federal College of Home Economics and Management Sciences F-7/2, 28, Islamabad Model College for Boys (Degree) Sihala, 28, and Islamabad Model College for Girls I-14/3, 28.