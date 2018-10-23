Matric board to take action against school heads charging examination fee

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has initiated an inquiry against heads of public schools illegally collecting an examination fee from students.

The Sindh government had last year waived the examination fee for the students of public schools in the province. However, the BSEK has received a number of complaints about school heads collecting the fee.

In a statement issued on Monday, BSEK chairperson Professor Dr Saeed ud Din said some students have been forced by their school administrations to pay examination fees despite the fact that the provincial government had stopped them from doing that. “The government had notified the concerned authorities not to collect the said charges from the students.”

He said there were reports some headmasters of public schools were collecting the fee from students telling them that the money would be submitted to the board. “It is baseless; we have not issued any circular to the heads of public schools to collect examination fees.”

The board has announced that action will be taken against the headmasters who are illegally collecting money from students. The BSEK has also asked the students of government schools not to pay any fee under the heads of enrolment and registration.