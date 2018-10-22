Youth, others booked for abducting student

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police Sunday registered a kidnapping case against a youth and his accomplices.

An FIR was registered on the complainant of M Anwar of Chak 674-15/GB. He said that his 16-year-old daughter was going to Government Degree College on Saturday in a van. Accused Nadim Zafar and his five accomplices stopped the van and abducted her at gunpoint. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused to recover the girl.

BIKER KILLED: A motorcyclist was killed and his brother seriously injured when their motorbike collided with a donkey cart here on Sunday. Nabeel and Usman of Bhalair Colony were going on Jhang Road.

When they reached near sports stadium, their motorbike hit a donkey cart coming from opposite direction.

They were rushed to DHQ hospital where Nabeel succumbed to injuries while Usman was admitted to the hospital.