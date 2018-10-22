Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malakand RPO’s speech goes viral on social media

PESHAWAR: A speech by a senior police officer to his subordinates in Lower Dir district about respecting the general public and taking care of their rights has gone viral on social media.

The regional police officer Malakand, Mohammad Saeed Wazir, while addressing a police darbar in Lower Dir a few days ago directed his subordinates not to ruin the lives of people by lodging fake FIRs only to show their performance.

“I don’t need FIRs like ones about 95 grams of Charas, which has become a set pattern for years. In Mardan, the pattern is of 89 grams, which are all done only to show performance. If you really want to do something better, go after those selling the drugs, who spread terror in the society and who are the most wanted criminals,” Saeed Wazir told the sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and others.

A large number of people on Facebook, Twitter and other social media forums have asked other police officers to follow the same as it will not only improve the image of the force but the cops will earn more respect from the public.

“For the first time, I am hearing such words from a police officer,” one Junaid Anjum said on his Facebook page. The 11-minute clip of the speech on his page has been shared by more than 21,100 people with thousands of others commenting and liking it.

“Respect for the thoughts of the police officer. I hope all the PROs, DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs listen the speech and follow Saeed Khan Wazir,” said another FB comment.

The general public lauded the speech as thousands of innocent people are bothered, humiliated and tortured at checkpoints or during the daily search operations in all parts of KP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14

Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing