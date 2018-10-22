Measles vaccination campaign continues

LAHORE: Director General Health Punjab Dr. Munir Ahmad has said the measles vaccination campaign successfully continues in the province and so far 11.8 million children have been vaccinated in six days against a target of 19 million children in 12 days. He said the campaign would continue till Oct 27.

Dr. Munir Ahmad said that all deputy commissioners are monitoring the campaign on a daily baisis in their respective districts. Moreover, 10 special monitoring teams have been working in the field and monitoring the kit camps set up for vaccination. He said, "We have achieved more than sixty percent target only in six days which reflects the dedication and hard working of the teams."

YDA: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, has pointed out that in the last six months, around 50 children have reported to Mayo Hospital Lahore Plastic Surgery Ward with injuries of feet and girls’ dupattas getting trapped in wires of tyres and chain of motorcycles.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, YDA general secretary Dr Salman Kazmi urged all manufacturers to correct the design of motorcycles.

He said that in view of frequent injuries it was desirable of all motorcycle manufacturers to put wheel cups on the rear tyre, rubber cover on silencers and chain covers to avoid wheel injury in kids and duppatas-trapping injury in women. He also said that YDA would file a writ petition in Lahore High Court on Monday (today) through Azhar Siddique Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard.

Nursing diploma: Punjab Director General Nursing Ms. Kauser Parveen has lauded the proposal of the principal of Lahore General Hospital and Ameer Uddin Medical College for introducing one year nursing diploma on diabetes and said that it would help nurses provide better cure and treatment to the patients.

She said that she would take up the proposal with the government from her office and try to start it as early as possible. Kauser Parveen said that in modern countries nurses had a major part in the medical profession and if we start new courses and good trends it can help nurses at par with them.

She said the present government had a clear vision in the health sector which was commendable and we all should strive hard to make the dreams a reality.