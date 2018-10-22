Traffic cop suspended after rickshaw driver attempts suicide

A departmental inquiry was initiated on Sunday against the traffic police official who has been suspended for extorting money from a rickshaw driver who attempted suicide in protest after the traffic cop fined him when he didn’t pay a bribe.

The incident took place late Saturday night when a traffic cop, ASI Muhammad Hanif of Saddar Traffic Police Section, fined a rickshaw driver, Shahid. The driver appealed to the media and the higher authorities to get justice, but later set himself on fire outside the Karachi Police Office in Saddar in protest. Police and ambulances immediately reached the site and shifted Shahid to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where according to doctors, he was in critical condition as he received more than 50 per cent burn injuries.

Before self-immolation, the rickshaw driver also appealed to the higher authorities in which he asked that action be taken against the traffic police for stopping poor rickshaw drivers to extort money.

Shahid stated that the same traffic police officer used to extort Rs100 from him daily, but fined him after he was unable to pay the Rs100 on Saturday. “He fined me after I paid Rs50 to him,” said the frustrated driver in a statement that went viral on social media. “I took a decision to end up my life as I am fed up with daily Challans and extortion money.”

Declaring ASI Hanif responsible for Shahid’s condition, the injured rickshaw driver’s family claimed that he had been preparing to get married soon, but since he was in such a critical condition not, he may not be able to get married.

The family also demanded the higher authorities to take stern action against the traffic police official responsible for the incident and make an example out of him for others. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and ordered the Traffic DIG to carry out an inquiry and submit a report to him.

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh visited Shahid at the Burns Ward on Sunday and offered compensation, but the family declined. “I tried myself to provide financial assistance to them but they refused,” he said.

He has warned the traffic police to not issue tickets to rickshaw drivers that are of more than Rs150. He has also offered to pay from his own pocket the tickets for rickshaw drivers who cannot afford to pay.