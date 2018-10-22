Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

World

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Outrage in France: Teen threatens teacher with fake gun

French politicians on Sunday reacted with outrage to a video of a teenager in a tough Paris suburb threatening his teacher with a fake gun.

The incident, which was filmed and uploaded onto social media by one of the teen’s classmates, took place on Thursday at a high school in the southeastern suburb of Creteil. In the video the 15-year-old can be seen standing over the seated teacher, brandishing a weapon that turned out to be an air gun.

"You’ve marked me absent. Mark me as present," he shouts as another student tries to plead his case with the teacher, who appears more weary than panicked and continues working on her laptop while exchanging a few inaudible remarks with the class.

On Friday she filed a police complaint over the incident, which was condemned by President Emmanuel Macron and members of his cabinet as well as the right-wing opposition. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a joint statement on Sunday they would convene a top-level meeting next week to discuss ways to end violence in schools in low-income city suburbs.

"School is the cradle of the Republic and it is where we learn to respect the Republic," Castaner said during a visit to a police station in eastern Paris, vowing to "recapture the Republic square metre by square metre" from lawless elements.

The suspected gun bearer, who presented himself to police on Friday accompanied by his father, was to be brought before an investigating magistrate on Sunday to face charges of aggravated violence.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that he admitted to pointing the imitation gun at the teacher, but said it was meant "as a joke" and that he was not aware he was being filmed. The paper said he was angry that the teacher marked him down as absent when he had been merely late for class.

Another teenager suspected of bringing the fake weapon to school was also questioned by police but released without charge. Macron on Saturday warned in a tweet that threatening a teacher was "unacceptable" and said he had ordered his ministers to take "all necessary measures" to prevent a repeat of the incident. France has so far been spared the kind of gun violence that has plagued schools in the United States and parts of northern Europe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing