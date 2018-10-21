Sun October 21, 2018
Agencies
October 21, 2018

Lanning hits ton as Aussie women punish Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Meg Lanning’s 12th ODI hundred in 68 innings helped Australia trounce Pakistan by 150 runs in the second ODI in Kuala Lumpur. Batting first, Australia posted an imposing 273 for 7. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux then ran through the Pakistan line-up with a 4 for 14 to bowl them out for 123, helping Australia go 2-0 up in the series with one match still to go. The win also put Australia two points clear at the top ICC Women’s Championship table.

Pakistan displayed a marginally better show with the bat on Saturday after being skittled for 95 in the first encounter. But that was all thanks to opener Nahida Khan’s 114-ball 66, the highest score by a Pakistan batsman against Australia. The second-highest contribution was Sana Mir’s 15, while the rest of the batsmen crumbled once again.

Brief scores: Australia women 273 for 7 (Lanning 124, Haynes 79, Sandhu 3-54) beat Pakistan women 123 all out (Nahida 66, Molineux 4-14) by 150 runs.

