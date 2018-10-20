Peshawar Reds bag Peshawar Cup

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Reds edged out Mari Petroleum on a penalty shootout to win the four-team Peshawar Cup Hockey Tournament at Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar Friday.

Wajahat and Afrooz scored early to give Mari Petroleum 2-0 lead. Peshawar Reds then raised the level of their game reducing the margin through Anjum and then netting the equaliser through Zahid.

Both teams were locked at 2-2 at the scheduled time. Peshawar Reds then turned out to be the winners after scoring thrice on the penalty strokes. Mari Petroleum managed just two goals of the five penalty strokes.PAF secured third position by beating Peshawar Greens 3-2 in the play-off.Brig (r) Salim Nawaz was the guest of honour.