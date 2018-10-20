Overhead bridge demanded

Social worker Shahbaz Hussain Khokhar has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to order construction of an overhead pedestrian bridge at Shaka Chowk, Bahria Town, Lahore.In a statement on Friday, Khokhar said the locals, especially schoolchildren, female students and other pedestrians, face immense problems owing to traffic congestion at the chowk. He appealed to the CM to resolve the traffic issue of the locals as a priority.