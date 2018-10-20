NBP partners with Microsoft

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has partnered with Microsoft and Premier Systems for technological progression and IT digital transformation at a signing ceremony at the NBP Head Office, a statement said on Friday.

Microsoft Pakistan Country Manager Abid Zaidi said Microsoft was committed to modernise NBP’s tech infrastructure. “Technology serves as a backbone for financial services institutions to gain competitive advantage and this collaboration will enhance NBP team’s capabilities and increase employee productivity under a secure environment,” he added.

NBP SEVP and Chief Information Officer Shahid Saeed said, “Information Technology Group (ITG) is playing a unique role in NBP’s journey towards implementing tomorrow’s digital initiatives.”

Under the contract, Microsoft would assist NBP and ITG to simplify some of the challenges through implementation of latest offerings, products and services bundled with 24x7 technical support, planning services, end-user and technical trainings, and unique technologies.

NBP EVP and ITG Head of Infrastructure and Technology Division Shahnawaz Khan said NBP should make changes to IT Infrastructure with specific digital roles and goals to execute the IT digital transformation, which in return would advocate for the bank’s digital journey.