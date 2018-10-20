Rupee weakens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The rupee weakened against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday due to renewed dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 133.72/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 133.66.
However, the rupee traded stronger in the kerb market. It closed at 133.80/dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 134.25.
Dealers said the currency lost some grounds on importers’ dollar buying. Investors showed disappointment on the weak forex reserves data.
