Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee weakened against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday due to renewed dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 133.72/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 133.66.

However, the rupee traded stronger in the kerb market. It closed at 133.80/dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 134.25.

Dealers said the currency lost some grounds on importers’ dollar buying. Investors showed disappointment on the weak forex reserves data.