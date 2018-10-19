Fri October 19, 2018
National

MKA
Munir Khan Afridi
October 19, 2018

Qabail Awami Tehreek launched

BARA: Elders and political leaders belonging to all tribal districts on Thursday formed a new political party in the name of “Qabail Awami Tehreek.”

A former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi was selected as interim president of the party.

The announcement was made at a meeting of elders from all the tribal districts at the residence of former member National Assembly (MNA) Baz Gul Afridi in Darra Adamkhel.

Those who attended the meeting included Hameedullah Jan Afridi, Baz Gul Afridi, Badshahi Khan, Khyber Union president Bazaar Gul Afridi, Murad Saqi, students and others.

The speakers said that the party had a 27-point agenda for the rights of the tribal people.

“We will launch a campaign for separate province as soon as possible,” Hameedullah Jan said, adding that all natural resources of the tribal districts should be utilised in a democratic way. He said all the infrastructures should be revived in the region.

The former minister demanded that the tribal people need a motorway from Bajaur tribal district up to Waziristan.

“Each tribal district should build educational institutions for getting higher education and providing the scholarships to the students,” said Hameedullah Jan while presenting agenda at the meeting. He said that militants had destroyed all health centres in the ex-Fata region and the government should now rebuild modern hospitals in all tribal districts while factories and mills should be exempted from all taxes.

Another tribal elder, Baz Gul Afridi, said the madrassas should also be brought into the national mainstream. He urged the government to build the dams for storing water in the tribal districts.

