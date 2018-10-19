SC disqualifies PML-N MPA for holding fake degree

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Ziaur Rehman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for contesting elections while holding a fake degree.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case pertaining to the PML-N leader’s fake degree.

During the hearing, as Rehman appeared before the bench the chief justice questioned him, “What have you studied and from which madrassah?”

To this, the PML-N MPA said, “I have studied Hadith and Fiqah.” Justice Nisar then asked Rehman “to read out any five Hadith in Arabic”.

However, the PML-N MPA failed to recall and read out a single Hadith.

Justice Nisar then said, “You did your matric in 1996 and did a course in a madrasah in the same year. How is this possible?”

“The head of the madrassah also informed that you did not have a course from there,” the top judge added.

The bench then announced the verdict in the case and disqualified Rehman after declaring his degree fake. Rehman had emerged victorious from PK-30, Mansehra-I during the general election.