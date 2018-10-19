Fri October 19, 2018
October 19, 2018

PAF move to top, WAPDA second

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) notched another crucial win when they trounced minnows Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills 2-0 to displace K-Electric from the top spot as the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League second round started at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

Unlike the Multan round where the matches were played under floodlights, Punjab Stadium offered different conditions as it was a warm day and the players had to face problems in adjustment.PAF, desperately trying to annex their maiden title this season, continued their blistering form, scoring twice against ASM, considered the weakest team in the league.

International Mansoor Khan provided lead to PAF in the 32nd minute. His fellow front-runner Mohammad Mujahid doubled the margin in the 65th minute to seal a comfortable win for the Peshawar-based side which has won the National Challenge Cup, the second biggest event in the country after the Premier League.

PAF head coach Aslam Khan, however, was not happy with the performance of his boys. “I am not satisfied. ASM are the weakest side of the event. We should have scored more goals. Our boys squandered several open net chances,” Aslam told ‘The News’.

PAF are now at the top with 14 points.

Some sources said unlike in the Multan round, in Lahore there was no scoreboard, no ball pickers and the athletes were seen running and walking on the athletics track of the Punjab Stadium, which caused disturbance.

In the other show of the day, former champions WAPDA overpowered Navy 4-2 thanks to Ahmad Fahim’s fine treble.Ahmed hit in the 15th, 57th and 80th minutes. Adnan Saeed joined Ahmed Fahim on the score-sheet with a strike in the 64th minute.Mohammad Amin hit for Navy in the 73rd minute and Saddam netted their second goal in the 73rd minute.WAPDA are now second, having 13 points from five matches.

