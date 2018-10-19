Fri October 19, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Cotton arrival shows 0.74pc increase

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6,044,194 bales of cotton has reached ginneries across Pakistan as of October 15, showing an increase of 0.74 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year when ginneries received 5,984,486 bales.

According to the fortnightly report of PCGA issued here on Thursday, ginneries in the Punjab recorded arrival of 2,023,549 bales against the last year arrival of 1,949,239 bales, showing an increase of merely 1 per cent. Sindh ginneries recorded arrival of 2,920,498 bales while last year it received 2,951,708 bales, showing decrease of 1.06 per cent.

Textile mills bought 4,331,839 bales while exporters bought 75,797 bales. The total bales sold out so far were calculated at 4,407,636 bales while 1,636,558 bales are lying unsold. Total 909 ginning factories are operational in the country. Of these, 622 are in the Punjab and 287 in Sindh.

