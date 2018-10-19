Better Pak-Australian cooperation in heritage, museology sought

Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson acknowledged good and friendly relations existing between her country and Pakistan and sought better bilateral cooperation in the fields of heritage, museology, art, and literature. She called on secretary of the National History and Literary Heritage Division Aamir Hasan along with first secretary of the high commission (economic-public diplomacy) Micheal Cheyne.

Joint secretary of the NH&LH Division Syed Junaid Akhlaq also attended the meeting. The high commissioner proposed cooperation between various museums of Australia with the Pakistani department of archaeology and museums for holding exhibitions in each other’s countries. The secretary of the NH&LH Division briefed the high commissioner on the working of the division and its attached departments and proposed cooperation in the fields of literature, publishing houses and exchange of scholars of the two countries. He said the NH&LH Division would provide all necessary coordination and assistance in enhancing the cooperation between Pakistan and Australia in fields of art, literature, heritage, and museology.