Renaming Allahabad

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has announced that the UP cabinet has approved of a name change for the city of Allahabad. The city has great importance in the history of the 1947 Independence. Now, the name will officially be changed to Prayagraj. The minister who belongs to the BJP has shown that tolerance is rapidly disappearing from the secular India.

This isn’t the first time that Yogi has changed the name. He has also renamed Ali Nagar to Arya Nagar and Urdu Bazar to Hindi Bazar. The CM uses such tactics to grab the MP seat. There is absolutely no reason to change the name of the city. This action should be condemned.

Mohammad Khalid Bhatti

Rawalpindi