Only one of 49 PM House vehicles sold

ISLAMABAD: In an auction held at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday one out of the 49 vehicles on display was purchased. The vehicles put up for sale on Wednesday included bombproof and bulletproof cars. The car purchased on Wednesday from the auction that is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive fetched the government a sum of Rs9 million. According to a customs officer another auction will be held on October 25 at the I-9 dry port. There is limited access of citizens to the Prime Minister House, the officer said. Further the customs officer added that people must understand that the vehicles that are being auctioned have special features which justify the higher price tags. In the first phase of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive 61 out of 102 vehicles put up for sale were sold out. The government had later decided to also auction four helicopters under the use of the Cabinet Division. PM Imran in his first address to the nation had emphasised on cost cutting for the government expenditure and as a measure had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.