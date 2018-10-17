Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asadullah, Hafeez power New Standard to mammoth victory

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper opener Asadullah’s century and left-arm spinner K M Hafeez’s five-wicket haul powered New Standard Secondary School to a mammoth 259-run victory over Hira Foundation School in the Group C encounter of PVCA-EBM Inter-School Tournament here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Kamran Public School whipped Superior Educational Academy by eight wickets in a Group B fixture at the Eastern Star Cricket Ground. Asadullah, declared Man of the Match, smashed a couple of sixes and 18 fours in his magnificent knock of 160 coming from 130 balls. Haider Zaman (34 off 33 balls) and skipper Hafeez (29 off 32 balls) lent him admirable support as New Standard Secondary School, batting first after winning the toss, posted 328 for six in the allotted 40 overs.

Extras (50) were also a major contributor, including 44 wides. Medium-pacer Usman Maqbool was the most economical bowler, giving away 38 runs in eight overs. Azan Ahmed picked up a couple of wickets for 60 runs.

Hira Foundation School wilted under the scoreboard pressure and the whole team was bundled out for 69 in 28.5 overs. More than half of them (35) came in the form of extras. Hafeez, with left-arm spin, returned figures of five for five in eight overs, four of which were maidens.

Muhammad Shiraz (3-23) and Uzaifa Shaikh (2-3) shared the remaining wickets. In the other match, Superior Educational Academy’s skipper Zunair Ali Khan won the toss and decided to bat first but his team was bowled out for 92 in 32.1 overs with only opener Shameer Ali (31 off 53 balls) and Usman Mansuri (21 off 30 balls) managing double figures.

The innings was rocked by the Kamran Public School’s spin trio of Abdullah Ashfaq (3-17), Hasan Jafri (2-13) and Rashid Ghani (2-16). Kamran Public School needed only seven overs to complete the job, losing only a couple of wickets in the process. Captain Hasan Jafri, who opened the innings, led the victory charge as he hammered one six and 10 fours in his whirlwind 52 off 22 balls. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral