Appointment of CCP chief, others scraped

ISLAMABAD: In line with the federal cabinet’s decision to scrap appointments of certain individual at key departments, the Ministry of Finance on Monday issued several notifications, including termination of chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

According to notification issued here, the ministry has terminated on re-appointment of CCP Chairperson Vadiya Khalil with immediate effect in pursuance of the decision taken by the federal cabinet on Oct 4, 2018.

The appointment of CCP members, Dr Shahzad Ansar and Dr Mohammad Saleem, have also been terminated. The appointment of SBP Deputy Governors, Jamil Ahmed and Shamsul Hasan, have been terminated.