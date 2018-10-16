By-polls’ results indicative of coming time: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while expressing pleasure over outcome of by-elections, has said the result is indicative of the coming time.

“I am thankful to the voters who turned up in big numbers, voted us and made us victorious in the by-elections,” Nawaz Sharif said while talking informally to newsmen outside the Accountability Court on Monday.

Responding to questions regarding by-elections, Nawaz Sharif said his party achieved success more than expectations and it was for the first time that the nation saw result in matter of 50 to 60 days. “This shows as to what is coming in future,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif was of the view that such results were achieved at a time when he himself and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were facing treason cases while Saad Rafique might also be arrested. He observed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emerged winner and PML-N got back its seat in Lahore while the party also nearly won National Assembly seat from Rawalpindi.

He said as prime minister, he himself and Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister performed honestly. “It is also a matter of record that US dollar never crossed Rs104 in four years but it could be observed what happened with rupee in 50 days,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said it was due to prayers of poor people who were sick of price hike that the PML-N achieved successes in by-elections. “There was no price hike during PML-N tenure and prices were under control while the poor people were satisfied,” he said.He observed that everything had changed. He remained in jail while cases were framed against him and Shahbaz Sharif. “Everybody can verify as to how cases were framed against us and what is happening with Saad Rafique who may be arrested any time,” he said.