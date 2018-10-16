Tue October 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Man falls to deathfrom hotel elevator

LAHORE: A 25-year-old man died when he fell down from an elevator of a hotel in Gulberg Police Station limits Monday.

Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. No action has been initiated against the hotel administration over operating faulty lift. The victim, an employee of the hotel has been identified as Muhammad Khan. On the day of incident, he was standing near the lift when he fell down and died on the spot. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. Police said the victim’s family refused to initiate any legal action after the body was handed over to them.

Man hit to death by train in Shahdara: A 22-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding train in the Shahdara Police Station limits Monday. The victim has been identified as Awais. Police claimed he was trying to cross railway track near Maqbara Mor when a train hit him from behind. As a result, he sustained injuries and died on the spot. However, the victim’s family has alleged that police had tortured him to death after taking him into custody for over an hour.

