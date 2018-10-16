Protest against handcuffing teachers

The Academic Staff Association of Government College University Lahore (GCU-ASA) has demanded the judiciary and government impose a condition of court orders for teachers’ arrest, saying the nation that doesn’t respect its teaching fraternity ultimately ends up in moral, economic and sociological decadence.

Addressing a meeting of academic staff on Monday at university’s Main Block, GCU ASA President Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar said under no circumstances, a law enforcement or investigation agency should be given authority to handcuff or torture a teacher. Later, the ASA staged a peaceful protest on the campus against presenting senior academics including Punjab University’s former vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran handcuffed and chained before an accountability court. VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah also joined the protest on ASA’s request to express solidarity with his teaching community. A large number of teachers and members of GCU ASA executive-body were also present.