Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nepal duo given wildcard entries

KARACHI: Nepal’s Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar were given wildcards for NEMOZ ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-2 that started at DA Creek Club on Monday.

“They were given wildcards in the singles category since they requested for it as they could not enter their names in this championship,” Tournament Director Khalid Rehmani told ‘The News’.

He said that both the Nepalese performed well in the Leg-1 as Aarav won the singles title and they were finalist in the doubles category. “Their father phoned me from Nepal the other day and requested to give them wildcards for the Leg-2. I accepted his request since we had six wild cards for this format,” said Khalid.

He said that top seed of the Leg-1 Hasheesh Kumar had also been given a wild card because he did not enter his name in the Leg-2 but his performance in the Leg-1 got him a place in the Leg-2.

Asked if giving wild cards to the Nepalese was not injustice to local players, he said not many local players entered their names in the championship and he still had two wild cards left. The two from Nepal are the only foreign players in this Asian-level championship as six boys and nine girls from other countries withdrew from this championship.

Meanwhile, in the first round of singles, Zain Ehtisham beat Ayan Khan 6-2, 6-2; Ashar Mir defeated Ammar Ismail Mapara 7-5, 6-2; and Yahya Luni won against Taimoor Khan 6-2, 6-1. Top seed Hasheesh, unseeded Yahya Ehtisham, and second seed Aarav got byes. Ahmad Nael will face Taha Aman and Bilal Asim is up against fourth seed Pranav on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down