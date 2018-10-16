FBR seeks govt employees’ details

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) asked all the government departments to provide it with a list of officers in grade-17 and above to enforce mandatory requirement of income tax returns filings by them, sources said on Monday.

The sources in Regional Tax Office Karachi said the matter of non-compliance of returns filing by the government servants was discussed at a recent meeting presided over by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting said a large number of government servants are unaware about their taxable income and responsibility of filing of income tax returns. Sources said the FBR issued instructions to all the secretaries, additional secretaries, heads of attached departments, and autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies to provide the list of all the officers in grade-17 and above, along with their computerised national identity card numbers.

The sources said the prime minister, at the meeting, also directed secretaries to consider linking of returns filing with honoraria/rewards for employees if they would remain non-compliant. The Cabinet Division, on a request of the FBR, also issued reminders to all the government departments to comply with the instructions issued by the tax authorities.