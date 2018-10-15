Mon October 15, 2018
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Top Story

October 15, 2018

Share

I-voting website survives cyber attacks

ISLAMABAD: The website dedicated to provide overseas Pakistanis with a right of internet voting sustained multiple cyber attacks, sources told Geo News.

Voting for by-election on 35 national and provincial assemblies commenced at 8AM across the country, with more than 300 candidates, including some political bigwigs, in the running.

According to sources, the i-voting website sustained 10,000 cyber attacks simultaneously. The Nadra authorities were, however, able to thwart the attack and the website from going down.

The website did not go down even once in seven hours, sources added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Director General IT Muhammad Khizar Aziz told Geo News that the website has been loading slowly due to a lot of traffic and that that is usual in the case.

The ECP website is working properly, he said. Seats up for grabs in the by-elections comprised 11 from National Assembly, 11 from Punjab Assembly, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each from Sindh and Balochistan. — Agencies

