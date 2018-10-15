Low grades

This is to draw the attention of the incumbent federal minister for finance to the discriminatory treatment being meted out to the clerical staff of federal government departments especially the clerical staff of Pakistan Railways – Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). It is important to mention here that UDCs and LDCs in all the four provinces have been granted BPS-14 and BPS-11 respectively, but in the railways and other federal government departments UDCs are still working in BPS-11 and LDCs are working in BPS-09.

The relevant authorities should look into the matter and take steps for grade promotion as is being practised in the provinces as in the federal government departments there is heavy work load upon UDCs and LDCs as compared to the work load on them in the provinces. It is hoped that the issue will be considered sympathetically and anomalies will be removed without further delay to keep the hopes of the federal government clerical staff alive.

Muhammad Arshad

Rawalpindi