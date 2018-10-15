WAPDA win National Karate Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: WAPDA were crowned champions of the 26th National Karate Championship which concluded in Quetta on Sunday.
WAPDA won six gold medals and one silver to end at the top with 170 points at Ayub Stadium.
They were followed by Army who had two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Railways ended third with two silver medals and one bronze.
