Fawad Chaudhry claims forward bloc in PML-N

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Saturday that there was the political future of the Sharif family was uncertain as a forward bloc of the provincial and federal legislators had emerged in the PML-N.

Fawad said the government took loans within 40 days of the tenure due to the precarious economic situation left by the previous government. "We have to return $8billion this year. We won't leave those who looted us," he said.

Taking a jibe at the rival PML-N leaders, the minister said that as the party was not used to transparent polls, it's quite obvious why they are upset.

The information minister said that the PTI would not only win its vacated seats but will also secure other seats as the masses stand with the party.

Fawad said the PTI would complete the promise of constructing five million houses and prove the critics wrong as it did by winning the general elections.

He said that the bureaucracy has to respect the elected representatives.

"We are in a democracy. It's very important that the elected representatives are respected. Bureaucracy has to accept our directions," he added.