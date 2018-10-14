CM forms body to address employees’ grievances

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted a committee to look into the grievances of the employees of secretariat and other departments arising out of the regularisation of the project employees in various cadres and grades under the Project Employees Regularisation Act 2018. According to the notification, the committee of the cabinetministers and provincial secretaries will be headed by Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra.