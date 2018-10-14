‘Interest-free loans to be given to small farmers’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the mission to bring about prosperity for the poor will be accomplished, and a programme will be launched to give interest-free loans to small farmers.
Speaking at a meeting at the CM’s Office, Usman Buzdar said the farmers of South Punjab would be given loans on priority.
He said, “We are considering a programme to give interest-free loans to build small houses.”
He said the opportunities for stable jobs would be created due to interest-free loans. He also said the rich should share their blessings with others.
Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib briefed the chief minister on interest-free loans.
The additional chief secretary and the secretaries of agriculture, industry and other departments were also present.
