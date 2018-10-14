‘Interest-free loans to be given to small farmers’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the mission to bring about prosperity for the poor will be accomplished, and a programme will be launched to give interest-free loans to small farmers.

Speaking at a meeting at the CM’s Office, Usman Buzdar said the farmers of South Punjab would be given loans on priority.

He said, “We are considering a programme to give interest-free loans to build small houses.”

He said the opportunities for stable jobs would be created due to interest-free loans. He also said the rich should share their blessings with others.

Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib briefed the chief minister on interest-free loans.

The additional chief secretary and the secretaries of agriculture, industry and other departments were also present.