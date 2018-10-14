Doctor shot dead in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Gunmen shot dead a doctor in Kalo Khan Banda Chowk on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that Dr Naeem Khan, along with his uncle Abidur Rehman, was on his way to his in-laws house when his father-in-law Mehboob Khan allegedly opened fire on him.
As a result, he was killed on the spot. The accused managed to flee the scene.
Motive behind the incident was stated to be a domestic dispute.
The body was shifted to the Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital for autopsy.
Dr Naeem Khan had been performing his duty at a private hospital in Islamabad.
The police registered the case and started investigation.
