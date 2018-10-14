Session held on Sindhi folk wisdom

Islamabad : The research wing of Lok Virsa organised its fortnightly Muzakra session on the 'environmental folk wisdom of Sindh' here on Friday.

Guest speaker Professor Nawaz Ali Kumbhar enlightened the audience on various facts of traditional folk wisdom of Sindh, natural communication and its relevance to the environment.

"Sindh abounds with folklore in all forms and colours from such obvious manifestations as the traditional Watayo tales, the legend of Moriro, epic poetry tale of Dodo Chanesar, to the heroic character of Marui, all collectively distinguish it among the contemporary folklores of the region.

"Sindhi folklore is the folk tradition which has developed in Sindh over a number of centuries," he said.

Professor Kumbhar emphasised the timeless values of age-old customs, beliefs and other elements, which served as guidelines for various communities across Pakistan even in today's scientifically advanced age.