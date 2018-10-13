Siraj flays govt policies; meets Nawaz

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has criticised the PTI government for bringing price hike and multiplying masses’ problems against its tall electoral slogans of bringing a change in the system. Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar had been saying for many years that IMF loan was worse than suicide, but now they were saying government had no other option except taking IMF loans. He said PTI leaders who had been criticising the policies of the past regimes were now following the same policies and making the same mistakes which had created numerous problems for the general public. He said it was time to change this outlook and added that the masses won’t wait for long and the government would have take prompt steps to curtail price hike and create jobs. He said that as long as the Muslims were united, no power could defeat them. Meanwhile, Senator Sirajul Haq called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra along with a JI delegation and offered condolences on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and offered Fateha for the departed soul.