Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mujahid Kamran produced before court handcuffed, remanded

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau 10-day physical remand of Punjab University former Vice Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars of the university, accused of making more than 500 illegal appointments in Punjab University.

The NAB officials produced former VC Mujahid Kamran, four former registrars, Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masod, Dr Amin Ather and an additional registrar, Dr Kamran Abid, before the court handcuffed amid tight security.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to carry out investigations. The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused. According to details, the NAB had initiated inquiry into the scam of illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court after a complaint was moved by one Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former student of Punjab University.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through Lahore High Court judgment dated October 27, 2016 leveled series allegations on the then university administration regarding mass illegal appointments.

cheques: National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday distributed cheques worth Rs138 million among the affectees of a housing project after recovering looted money from society administration. NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem presided over the ceremony. Addressing the occasion, the DG said in pursuance of the directives issued by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Lahore is struggling to take fruitful actions for the recovery of looted money. He said in May 2018, NAB Lahore had disbursed Rs240 million (approx) among 190 affected of the said society, whereas, at the same venue, we are distributing another Rs138 million among 180 more affected, today.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed