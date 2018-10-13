Mujahid Kamran produced before court handcuffed, remanded

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau 10-day physical remand of Punjab University former Vice Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars of the university, accused of making more than 500 illegal appointments in Punjab University.

The NAB officials produced former VC Mujahid Kamran, four former registrars, Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masod, Dr Amin Ather and an additional registrar, Dr Kamran Abid, before the court handcuffed amid tight security.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to carry out investigations. The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused. According to details, the NAB had initiated inquiry into the scam of illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court after a complaint was moved by one Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former student of Punjab University.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through Lahore High Court judgment dated October 27, 2016 leveled series allegations on the then university administration regarding mass illegal appointments.

cheques: National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday distributed cheques worth Rs138 million among the affectees of a housing project after recovering looted money from society administration. NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem presided over the ceremony. Addressing the occasion, the DG said in pursuance of the directives issued by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Lahore is struggling to take fruitful actions for the recovery of looted money. He said in May 2018, NAB Lahore had disbursed Rs240 million (approx) among 190 affected of the said society, whereas, at the same venue, we are distributing another Rs138 million among 180 more affected, today.