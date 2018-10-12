Schoolchild falls to death

GHAZI: A schoolchild died and another sustained injuries when they fell down from a fence fixed around their school at Kupri village in Haripur district on Thursday.

It was learnt that two schoolchildren of the Government Primary School, Kupri village, in Ghazi tehsil fell down from a fence during school hours.

As a result, 10-year old Waseem, a grade-IV student, died on the spot while Azaz, a grade-V student, sustained injuries. The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi in critical condition.