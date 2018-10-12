BPL players draft postponed

DHAKA: The players draft for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will now be held on October 28 instead of October 25 as it was initially slated.

The reason behind this change is due to the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe, considering that they will be busy in Chittagong for the second and third ODIs scheduled on October 24 and 26 and won’t be able to make time simultaneously for the players draft.

The home series against Zimbabwe will start with three ODIs that begin on October 21 and will be followed by two Test matches beginning on November 3. The officials, however, are confident of hosting the draft in the gap between the two formats.