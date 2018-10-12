Hasheesh, Ashar storm into Nemoz ATF doubles final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar and Ashar Mir moved into the final of doubles category in the Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 on Thursday.
The second-seeded pair demolished the unseeded duo of Farooq Atiq and Zain Ehtisham 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals. They will face the top-seeded pair of Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal for the title.
Meanwhile, in the consolation singles matches for 5th-6th places, Yaha Ehtisham beat Ammar Ismail Mapar 6-2, 6-3 and Pranav overpowered Ahmed Nael 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.Yaha will take on Pranav in the 5th-place match and Ammar will lock horns with Ahmed for the seventh place.
Bilal Asim beat Farooq Atiq 6-4, 6-1 and Zain Ehtisham thrashed Ayan Khan 6-1, 6-0 in the matches for 9th-16th places. Bilal will play against Zain in the 9th-place match and Farooq will be up against Ayan in the 11th-place match.
In the matches for 13th-16th places, Ibrahim Qureshi overpowered Taimoor Khan 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and Mohammad Kashan won against Mir Saqib 6-3, 7-5.Ibrahim is drawn against Kashan in the clash for 13th position and Taimoor will face Mir Saqib for 15th position.
KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar and Ashar Mir moved into the final of doubles category in the Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 on Thursday.
The second-seeded pair demolished the unseeded duo of Farooq Atiq and Zain Ehtisham 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals. They will face the top-seeded pair of Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal for the title.
Meanwhile, in the consolation singles matches for 5th-6th places, Yaha Ehtisham beat Ammar Ismail Mapar 6-2, 6-3 and Pranav overpowered Ahmed Nael 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.Yaha will take on Pranav in the 5th-place match and Ammar will lock horns with Ahmed for the seventh place.
Bilal Asim beat Farooq Atiq 6-4, 6-1 and Zain Ehtisham thrashed Ayan Khan 6-1, 6-0 in the matches for 9th-16th places. Bilal will play against Zain in the 9th-place match and Farooq will be up against Ayan in the 11th-place match.
In the matches for 13th-16th places, Ibrahim Qureshi overpowered Taimoor Khan 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and Mohammad Kashan won against Mir Saqib 6-3, 7-5.Ibrahim is drawn against Kashan in the clash for 13th position and Taimoor will face Mir Saqib for 15th position.
Comments