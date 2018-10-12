Hasheesh, Ashar storm into Nemoz ATF doubles final

KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar and Ashar Mir moved into the final of doubles category in the Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 on Thursday.

The second-seeded pair demolished the unseeded duo of Farooq Atiq and Zain Ehtisham 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals. They will face the top-seeded pair of Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal for the title.

Meanwhile, in the consolation singles matches for 5th-6th places, Yaha Ehtisham beat Ammar Ismail Mapar 6-2, 6-3 and Pranav overpowered Ahmed Nael 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.Yaha will take on Pranav in the 5th-place match and Ammar will lock horns with Ahmed for the seventh place.

Bilal Asim beat Farooq Atiq 6-4, 6-1 and Zain Ehtisham thrashed Ayan Khan 6-1, 6-0 in the matches for 9th-16th places. Bilal will play against Zain in the 9th-place match and Farooq will be up against Ayan in the 11th-place match.

In the matches for 13th-16th places, Ibrahim Qureshi overpowered Taimoor Khan 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and Mohammad Kashan won against Mir Saqib 6-3, 7-5.Ibrahim is drawn against Kashan in the clash for 13th position and Taimoor will face Mir Saqib for 15th position.