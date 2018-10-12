Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

13th South Asian Games: Stakeholders meet to discuss Pakistan’s preparation

KARACHI: Pakistan’s sports stakeholders on Thursday met in Lahore and discussed in detail the preparatory plan of the country for featuring in the 13th South Asian Games which will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from March 9-18.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan chaired the meeting held at the Olympic House.Besides the representatives of 15 federations, the meeting was also attended by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

“The concerned national sports federations presented in the meeting their presentations on topics including selection criteria of athletes, strength of athletes which must be rational keeping in view their ranking in Asia, induction of foreign and local coaches, domestic training, training abroad for potential athletes/teams and expected performance in the 13th South Asian Games,” the POA said on Thursday.

The POA chief emphasized in the meeting that competition at the South Asian Games 2019 would be very tough, adding, the other South Asian countries had already started their training for the Games.

“We have to work very hard,” Arif told the meeting. The federations have been advised to submit detailed roadmap for both the local and foreign training indicating the competition/championships in line.

“A list of required foreign coaches and equipment may also be submitted to PSB for favourable consideration,” the POA informed.In the previous 2016 South Asian Games hosted by India in Guwahati and Shillong, Pakistan’s performance was not good as the nation had finished third behind India and Sri Lanka by claiming 12 gold, 37 silver and 57 bronze.

India is strong while Sri Lanka is also set to prepare well as it has already signed an agreement with the Chinese NOC for providing top training to its athletes in China ahead of the biennial event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement