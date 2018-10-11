Faisal Raza Abidi arrested for contempt

ISLAMABAD: Former senator of the Pakistan’s People Party (PPP) Faisal Raza Abidi was arrested on Wednesday after he appeared before the Supreme Court in a suo motu case regarding his anti-judiciary remarks.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case. During the hearing, the former senator sought adjournment till his counsel returns from Umra, or granting him time to hire a new counsel.

The court after accepting his request adjourned the hearing until October 30, and issued notice to the Attorney General.

Later, Abidi was arrested by officials of the Secretariat Police Station outside the Supreme Court. According to sources, a case was registered on Tuesday night against Abidi which includes charges of defamation.

On September 21, a case was registered against the former senator for using inappropriate words for the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The complaint was registered by the apex court's Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain in the Secretariat Police Station under Pakistan Penal Code's sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 along with Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).