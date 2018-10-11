Thu October 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Senate adopts report seeking forensic audit of RTS failure

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Wednesday adopted the fourth and final report of the Senate standing committee on interior on holding of free, fair and transparent general election 2018, which says that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the FIA to conduct forensic audit for confirmation of an audio message on failure of the result transmission system (RTS).

Chairman of the committee Abdul Rehman Malik moved a motion for adoption of the report. The report was unanimously adopted by the House. The committee report expresses its satisfaction on the constitution of Parliamentary Commission consisting of members from both House of the Parliament, as per the earlier recommendation in all of the reports. Senator Malik informed the House that on the direction of Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct the forensic audit for confirmation of a voice message regarding failure of Result Transmission System (RTS). Malik, later briefed the media outside the Parliament House about the ‘Final Report on Election- 2018’. He said that pursuing the orders of the Chairman Senate July 12, 2018 and keeping in view the escalating threats of the terrorism across the country, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had held a high powered meeting on July 19 by inviting all the stakeholders.

