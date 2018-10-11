Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

National

P
PR
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Workshop highlights role of teachers as ‘agents of peace’

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a one-day workshop here in the federal capital on Wednesday stressed the need for immediate steps to rein in growing tendency of extreme behaviours among the vulnerable younger generation in the country.

The workshop titled “School Faculty Training for Peace Building” held at the House of Light School in Bara Kahu was organized with an objective to identify the growing tendencies of extreme behaviors in younger generation of lower middle and lower class as well as help the faculty of schools to take steps required to manage deviant behaviours and the drivers of extremism through different techniques, including the anger management.

Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Director Dr Aftab and Ms Sabahat and Prof Qaiser from the Quaid-e-Azam University spoke on the occasion. While addressing the ceremony, they said the violent extremism is not caused by any single factor or grievance but it grows out of an intolerant world view in which violence is the primary medium of exchange and society is a means to an end. They said there are several ‘push’ and ‘pull’ factors operating within fragile, oppressive or conflicted-affected environments that help explain this phenomenon. “Marginalization, grievances and experiences of injustice or corruption also push individuals towards violent behaviours,” they said.

The speakers said that the faculty of schools can hugely contribute towards nation building and making Pakistan a place where wisdom, peace and harmony prevails. They said the teachers as agents of peace can address the legacy of violent bahaviours in contexts where religion, sect and ethnicity have mitigated against the promotion of social cohesion in the society.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series