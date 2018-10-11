Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

National

October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HBL hosts an event for senior representatives from People’s Bank of China

Karachi, Pakistan: Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, HBL President and CEO, hosted Dr. Ma Jun, Member of the People’s Bank of China Currency Policy Committee at the HBL Plaza.

The event was part of Dr. Ma Jun’s visit to Pakistan organized by HBL. The event was attended by leading businessmen and corporates and focused on Green Finance, RMB internationalization and relocation of export-based industries from China to Pakistan. The major discussion was around increasing the use of RMB in trade between Pakistan and China. Two former Governors of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Salim Raza and Dr. Shamshad Akhtar were also in attendance and led an engaging discussion with Dr. Ma Jun.

Earlier in the day Dr. Ma Jun along with the HBL President met the SBP officials and had in-depth discussions on how Tsinghua University can help Pakistan promote Green Finance market development and also increasing the use of RMB for reserve purposes and for bi-lateral trade.

The President and CEO of HBL, while speaking at the event, stated that HBL is uniquely positioned to assist companies under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (“CPEC”) and promote cooperation between the corporates of Pakistan and China.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series