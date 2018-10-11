HBL hosts an event for senior representatives from People’s Bank of China

Karachi, Pakistan: Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, HBL President and CEO, hosted Dr. Ma Jun, Member of the People’s Bank of China Currency Policy Committee at the HBL Plaza.

The event was part of Dr. Ma Jun’s visit to Pakistan organized by HBL. The event was attended by leading businessmen and corporates and focused on Green Finance, RMB internationalization and relocation of export-based industries from China to Pakistan. The major discussion was around increasing the use of RMB in trade between Pakistan and China. Two former Governors of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Salim Raza and Dr. Shamshad Akhtar were also in attendance and led an engaging discussion with Dr. Ma Jun.

Earlier in the day Dr. Ma Jun along with the HBL President met the SBP officials and had in-depth discussions on how Tsinghua University can help Pakistan promote Green Finance market development and also increasing the use of RMB for reserve purposes and for bi-lateral trade.

The President and CEO of HBL, while speaking at the event, stated that HBL is uniquely positioned to assist companies under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (“CPEC”) and promote cooperation between the corporates of Pakistan and China.***